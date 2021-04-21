Menu

Crime

Saskatoon woman pleads not guilty to child pornography, sexual assault, bestiality charges

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted April 21, 2021 7:25 pm
A 26-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to several charges including making and distributing child pornography, sexual offences against a child and bestiality. View image in full screen
A 26-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to several charges including making and distributing child pornography, sexual offences against a child and bestiality. File / Global News

A Saskatoon woman facing sexual offences against a child, making and distributing child pornography and bestiality charges has pleaded not guilty.

On April 20, her lawyer chose for the 26-year-old to face a judge-alone at Court of Queen’s Bench.

Read more: Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, sexual assault, bestiality charges

The woman can’t be named because of a publication ban intended to protect the alleged victims who are a four-year-old girl and two-year-old girl.

She was released on bail in February on strict conditions which included not being allowed to leave her home unless it’s a medical emergency and not being allowed to see anyone 16 or younger unless approved by the court.

Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, child sexual abuse, bestiality charges
Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, child sexual abuse, bestiality charges – Feb 25, 2021

She is also not allowed to own a pet or live at a home with a pet.

When the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) first announced charges, they said the alleged abuse started in late 2019.

Read more: Saskatoon woman charged with sexual offences involving two young children

Investigators started an investigation at the start of the year after a report of a child being sexually assaulted with images being shared on a social media platform.

She is scheduled to be back in front of a judge on January 12, 2022 for a preliminary hearing.

