Saskatoon woman pleads not guilty to child pornography, sexual assault, bestiality charges

A Saskatoon woman facing sexual offences against a child, making and distributing child pornography and bestiality charges has pleaded not guilty.

On April 20, her lawyer chose for the 26-year-old to face a judge-alone at Court of Queen’s Bench.

The woman can’t be named because of a publication ban intended to protect the alleged victims who are a four-year-old girl and two-year-old girl.

She was released on bail in February on strict conditions which included not being allowed to leave her home unless it’s a medical emergency and not being allowed to see anyone 16 or younger unless approved by the court.

She is also not allowed to own a pet or live at a home with a pet.

When the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) first announced charges, they said the alleged abuse started in late 2019.

Investigators started an investigation at the start of the year after a report of a child being sexually assaulted with images being shared on a social media platform.

She is scheduled to be back in front of a judge on January 12, 2022 for a preliminary hearing.