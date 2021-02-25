Saskatoon woman granted bail after child pornography, sexual assault, bestiality charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Saskatoon woman has been granted bail after being charged with sexual offences against a child, making and distributing child pornography and bestiality amongst others.

The woman was being held at Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert, but will be released with a strict set of rules.

Judge Marilyn Gray read the conditions, which totaled more than a dozen, including not being allowed to leave her home unless going through a medical emergency.

The woman cannot be named because of a publication ban intended to protect the alleged victims.

She is not allowed to have any contact with children 16 years old or younger unless with an adult who is aware of the conditions and is approved by the court.

She also can’t visit places where children might be, like schools, parks or recreation centres or have access to devices unless used for education or work purposes.

The 26-year-old is not allowed to own a pet or live in a home with a pet.

The children in question are girls who are four and two years old.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) started an investigation in January after a report of a child being sexually assaulted with images being shared on social media.

SPS said the abuse had been taking place since late 2019.

The accused is due back in court in four weeks.