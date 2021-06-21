Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

RCMP briefs: Brandon miner dead after fall at work

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 11:15 pm
RCMP briefs: Brandon miner dead after fall at work - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

RCMP say a 59-year-old man from Brandon is dead after a incident at a mine just outside of Snow Lake, Manitoba.

At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the man was working in the mine when he fell. Workers on site administered first aid and the man was taken out of the mine by rescue crews. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP and Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP says Wildman has been returned to Manitoba, court date set

Trending Stories

Fatal collision

A 50-year-old Selkirk man is dead after RCMP say he was hit by car on Highway 7.

Just after midnight Sunday, RCMP say the man was walking on the highway near PR 75 North in the RM of Rockwood and was hit by an SUV travelling south.

Police say the man was partially walking on the road in the median line. There are no lights on that stretch of the highway.

A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving with a passenger and both were not injured. Alcohol is not considered a factor.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More speeders on Manitoba roads' More speeders on Manitoba roads
More speeders on Manitoba roads – May 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagHighway 7 tagBrandon tagSelkirk tagWorkplace tagMine tagRockwood tagSnow Lake tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers