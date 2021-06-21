RCMP briefs: Brandon miner dead after fall at work

RCMP say a 59-year-old man from Brandon is dead after a incident at a mine just outside of Snow Lake, Manitoba.
At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the man was working in the mine when he fell. Workers on site administered first aid and the man was taken out of the mine by rescue crews. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
RCMP and Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.
Fatal collision
A 50-year-old Selkirk man is dead after RCMP say he was hit by car on Highway 7.
Just after midnight Sunday, RCMP say the man was walking on the highway near PR 75 North in the RM of Rockwood and was hit by an SUV travelling south.
Police say the man was partially walking on the road in the median line. There are no lights on that stretch of the highway.
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving with a passenger and both were not injured. Alcohol is not considered a factor.
