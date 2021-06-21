RCMP briefs: Brandon miner dead after fall at work

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a 59-year-old man from Brandon is dead after a incident at a mine just outside of Snow Lake, Manitoba.

At around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the man was working in the mine when he fell. Workers on site administered first aid and the man was taken out of the mine by rescue crews. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

RCMP and Workplace Safety and Health continue to investigate.

June 19, #rcmpmb received a report of a workplace incident at a mine just outside of Snow Lake. A 59yo male from Brandon was working in the mine when he fell. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. RCMP & Workplace Safety & Health, continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 21, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP says Wildman has been returned to Manitoba, court date set

Fatal collision

A 50-year-old Selkirk man is dead after RCMP say he was hit by car on Highway 7.

Just after midnight Sunday, RCMP say the man was walking on the highway near PR 75 North in the RM of Rockwood and was hit by an SUV travelling south.

Police say the man was partially walking on the road in the median line. There are no lights on that stretch of the highway.

A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg was driving with a passenger and both were not injured. Alcohol is not considered a factor.

50yo male from Selkirk was walking on @MBHwy7 early this morning when he was struck & killed by a SUV driven by a 45yo male from Winnipeg. Alcohol is not considered a factor in the collision. #rcmpmb continue to investigate with assistance of Forensic Collision Reconstructionist — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 21, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

3:01 More speeders on Manitoba roads More speeders on Manitoba roads – May 21, 2021