Crime

RCMP: Wildman returned to Manitoba, court date set

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 1:11 pm
Manitoba RCMP say Eric Wildman, 34, is back in Manitoba and has a court date set for Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Manitoba RCMP say Eric Wildman, 34, is back in Manitoba and has a court date set for Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Wildman was the focus of a manhunt that lasted over a week, and is a suspect in the homicide of Clifford Joseph, 40, whose body has not been found.

He was arrested at a home in Belleville Ont., early Friday morning, along with an unnamed “associate,” after Mounties say tips came in that the vehicle he was believed to be driving was parked outside.

Read more: Manitoba manhunt ends with gunfire, arrest of Eric Wildman in Ontario

Officers say they were fired upon while entering the home.

According to RCMP, Wildman is charged with:

  • Failing to report the destruction of a prohibited firearm x2
  • Transportation of a firearm contrary to regulations
  • Possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine)

Two of the charges – for failing to report the destruction of a prohibited firearm – were added after the manhunt concluded.

Mounties say Wildman was transported back to Manitoba on Friday.

Read more: Timeline: The search for Eric Wildman, and what we know so far

The saga began on June 7, when Joseph, Wildman’s neighbour in the RM of St. Clements, was reported missing.

Joseph’s vehicle was found abandoned later that day, and his disappearance was later deemed suspicious.

Five days later, Wildman was named a person of interest in the case, and over the next few days sightings were reported in Lockport and near Whitemouth.

The original firearms charges stem from a search of Wildman’s vehicle, which allegedly turned up a handful of weapons, along with imitation police equipment and clothing.

RCMP are still requesting information related to Joseph’s disappearance. People are asked to call 431-489-8551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

