17 vehicles in Campbell River, B.C. damaged in ‘pointless acts of vandalism’

Seventeen vehicles were damaged in the latest vandalism spree in Campbell River, B.C.

Cars and trucks parked along Springbok Road from Gazelle Road to Robron Road were vandalized with blue-grey forestry marking paint early Sunday, RCMP said.

Mounties are asking people to review surveillance or dashcam footage to help them identify the perpetrators.

Campbell River RCMP said there has been a rise in “pointless acts of vandalism” in neighbourhoods in the central and southern parts of the city over the past few weeks.

“Incidents like broken fences, painted cars and broken windows have seen damage in the thousands of dollars in recent weeks, and the reality is somebody knows who is doing these things and seems to be OK in letting them get away with it,” RCMP Const. Maury Tyre said.

“In the case of the windows, fences and some broken lawn lights, we know for sure that the suspects range from their young teens to their early 20s and have absolutely no justification whatsoever.

“In the case of the vehicles right now, we can’t provide an age range, but with so many vehicles painted over such a large area, there is no doubt that act is also random.”