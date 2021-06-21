Menu

Crime

17 vehicles in Campbell River, B.C. damaged in ‘pointless acts of vandalism’

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 4:34 pm
Several vehicles in Campbell River were vandalized over the weekend. View image in full screen
Several vehicles in Campbell River were vandalized over the weekend. RCMP

Seventeen vehicles were damaged in the latest vandalism spree in Campbell River, B.C.

Cars and trucks parked along Springbok Road from Gazelle Road to Robron Road were vandalized with blue-grey forestry marking paint early Sunday, RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video in Vancouver' Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video in Vancouver
Camera-loving vandal caught on surveillance video in Vancouver – May 3, 2021

Mounties are asking people to review surveillance or dashcam footage to help them identify the perpetrators.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Campbell River RCMP said there has been a rise in “pointless acts of vandalism” in neighbourhoods in the central and southern parts of the city over the past few weeks.

“Incidents like broken fences, painted cars and broken windows have seen damage in the thousands of dollars in recent weeks, and the reality is somebody knows who is doing these things and seems to be OK in letting them get away with it,” RCMP Const. Maury Tyre said.

Read more: Alberta auto community supports B.C. driver after vehicle’s tires slashed, car keyed

“In the case of the windows, fences and some broken lawn lights, we know for sure that the suspects range from their young teens to their early 20s and have absolutely no justification whatsoever.

“In the case of the vehicles right now, we can’t provide an age range, but with so many vehicles painted over such a large area, there is no doubt that act is also random.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
British Columbia tagBC tagVancouver Island tagCampbell River tagBC vandalism tagCampbell River cars vandalized tagCampbell River vandalism tagVancouver Island vandalism

