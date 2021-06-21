2 rescued after boat sinks on Georgian Bay in Collingwood, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

OPP rescued two people from a boat that sank on Georgian Bay in Collingwood, Ont., on Sunday evening.

At about 6:20 p.m., a concerned citizen reported hearing an air horn repeatedly from Georgian Bay, with the appearance that a boat was sinking.

The OPP marine unit arrived on scene about one kilometre out from shore within minutes of the 911 call. Officers then found boat debris, as well as a man and a woman in the water.

Police confirmed the boat sank and transported both the man and woman to shore safely. According to officers, both people were uninjured.

Officers say the 14-foot boat lost power and started taking on water through the heavy waves that crashed over the top.

Story continues below advertisement

1:01 Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne