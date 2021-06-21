2 rescued after boat sinks on Georgian Bay in Collingwood, Ont.

OPP rescued two people from a boat that sank on Georgian Bay in Collingwood, Ont., on Sunday evening.
At about 6:20 p.m., a concerned citizen reported hearing an air horn repeatedly from Georgian Bay, with the appearance that a boat was sinking.
The OPP marine unit arrived on scene about one kilometre out from shore within minutes of the 911 call. Officers then found boat debris, as well as a man and a woman in the water.
Police confirmed the boat sank and transported both the man and woman to shore safely. According to officers, both people were uninjured.
Officers say the 14-foot boat lost power and started taking on water through the heavy waves that crashed over the top.
