Physicians warn of staffing crisis at Oromocto ER

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency room doctors in the Fredericton area are warning patients if they come to the Oromocto Public Hospital after 4 p.m. this week, they might be turned away.

It was part of a Facebook post shared by Dr. Yogi Sehgal shared on behalf of the ER physicians in Fredericton and Oromocto.

“We simply do not have enough physicians to safely provide quality patient care at both the Fredericton and the Oromocto emergency departments,” the post read. “Therefore, we have informed the Horizon Health Authority that, beginning June 21, 2021, we will be unable to staff the OPH Emergency Department after 6:00 p.m. each evening.”

The post said the physician shortage is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Story continues below advertisement

“Attracting and keeping physicians is an ongoing issue and we are short at least eight full-time-equivalents of ER-trained physicians,” the post said. “Each current emergency physician has been working over their capacity for many months with the ongoing crisis. We now need to consolidate our limited personnel at the regional trauma centre in Fredericton.”

The post said patients who come after 4 p.m. could be diverted.

Horizon Health Network says no changes

Despite the signal from the physicians, Horizon Health Network said there will be no changes to the hours of the emergency room in Oromocto.

In a tweet, it acknowledges the physician shortage in the Fredericton area.

“Horizon is working with the medical community to find solutions in order to maintain safe and quality services,” it said in the tweet.

Horizon spokesperson Kris McDavid said it was able to secure a doctor in the ER overnight on Monday but was unable to provide details about how it would deal with the shortage moving forward.

Second hospital facing the crunch

The Oromocto Public Hospital is the second to face serious shortages after Sackville Memorial Hospital, which closes its emergency room on the weekends after 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The hospital reopens the ER at 8 a.m. and is 24 hours throughout the rest of the week but with only nine registered nurses positions filled, Horizon couldn’t say at the time how long the nighttime closure could last.

The Sackville shortage was attributed to a nursing shortage, according to Horizon.

Horizon Health Network declined to provide anyone for an interview Monday.

—With files from Callum Smith.