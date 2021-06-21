Menu

Crime

Drug-impaired driver arrested at gunpoint after evading traffic stop: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 1:22 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man refused to comply with commands and was arrested at gunpoint. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing charges including drug-impaired driving following an incident early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate a possible theft at a construction site involving a white cube van seen in the area.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle in the area of George and King streets.

Read more: 2 arrested after fentanyl, cocaine found in vehicle on Chemong Road in Peterborough: OPP

Police allege that when officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, the van sped through a red light “driving erratically before coming to stop a few blocks away.”

The driver got out of the vehicle, however, police allege he was not complying with their commands.

An officer initiated a gunpoint arrest while a second officer arrested the driver. Police say that the driver was impaired by drugs and that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Noah Dormer, 23, of Peterborough, was charged with drug-impaired driving, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl) and driving a vehicle without a licence.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday, police said.

Click to play video: 'A closer look at the Dräger DrugTest 5000' A closer look at the Dräger DrugTest 5000
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
