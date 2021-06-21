Drug-impaired driver arrested at gunpoint after evading traffic stop: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Peterborough man is facing charges including drug-impaired driving following an incident early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate a possible theft at a construction site involving a white cube van seen in the area.

Officers later located the suspect vehicle in the area of George and King streets.

Police allege that when officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, the van sped through a red light “driving erratically before coming to stop a few blocks away.”

The driver got out of the vehicle, however, police allege he was not complying with their commands.

Story continues below advertisement

An officer initiated a gunpoint arrest while a second officer arrested the driver. Police say that the driver was impaired by drugs and that the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Noah Dormer, 23, of Peterborough, was charged with drug-impaired driving, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure or refusal to comply with a demand, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (fentanyl) and driving a vehicle without a licence.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Monday, police said.