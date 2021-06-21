COVID-19: 3 new cases, 8 recoveries in London-Middlesex on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases and eight recoveries on Monday.

The region’s pandemic case total stands at 12,505, of which 12,212 have resolved.

At least 223 COVID-19-related deaths have been reported so far, most recently last Tuesday.

At least 70 cases are currently active in the region, the health unit says.

The number of variant cases in the region stands at 3,425, up by one from the day before.

The health unit says the Alpha variant, which was first identified in the U.K., has accounted for nearly all of them — 3,333.

Eighty-five cases have been confirmed to involve the Gamma variant, first identified in Brazil. One case has also been confirmed to involve the Zeta or P.2 variant — whose lineage was identified in Brazil in October 2020.

Four cases have been confirmed to involve the Delta variant, first identified in India. Two are listed as being the Delta sub-lineage and one the Kappa sub-lineage.

Meanwhile, two cases have been confirmed to involve the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

A total of 11,319 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 360 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 336 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 157 in Thames Centre, 72 in Lucan Biddulph, 58 in Southwest Middlesex, 55 in North Middlesex, 15 in Adelaide Metcalfe and six in Newbury, while 127 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

At least 15 COVID-19 patients are listed as being in the care of London Health Sciences Centre as of Monday with at least nine in the ICU.

Of those, LHSC says fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU are from outside of the region. The LHSC only provides specific numbers when they are above five in an effort to protect the privacy of patients.

Eight staff at LHSC were positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, up by one from seven on Friday.



The organization continues to deal with an outbreak at University Hospital, declared June 13, in 8TU – Transplant Unit that has been linked to an undetermined variant.

The outbreak is linked to fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff cases.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reported no COVID-19 patients in its care at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

There is one non-outbreak case involving a healthcare worker within the organization, as of Monday.



Institutional outbreaks

No new outbreaks have been reported.

Just one is active in the region — the 8TU Transplant Unit outbreak at University Hospital mentioned above in the hospitalizations section.

Schools

No new school-related cases have been reported and none are currently active, according to the health unit and local school boards.

No school-related outbreaks are active either, the health unit says.

Students have been in remote learning since April.

The health unit says school-based one-day pop-up vaccine clinics begin this week.



Vaccinations and testing

This week, three COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics in the London and Middlesex region will only be administering the Moderna vaccine.

The MLHU says this is due to the challenges associated with a delay in the delivery of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccination clinics at the Western Fair Agriplex and North London Optimist Community Centre in London as well as the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will only administer Moderna to adults for first or second doses.

A limited supply of Pfizer will be available at each clinic for youth aged 12 to 17 years old.

“Regardless of which vaccine you received for your first dose, Moderna is an excellent vaccine for your second dose,” Mackie said in a release on Sunday.

“Pfizer and Moderna are essentially different brands of the same vaccine, and you will have the same protection against COVID-19 regardless of what you get for your first or second dose.”

The health unit is also looking to make it easier for people to cancel appointments, more information can be found here.

Currently, people aged 70 and older are eligible to re-book their second dose appointments for an earlier time, along with people who received their first dose on or before May 9. Certain individuals are also eligible to re-book regardless of their age or date of the first dose.

Details on how to re-book a second dose as well as details on how to book a first dose can be found on the health unit’s website or by calling 226-289-3560.

A number of local pharmacies are also offering first doses of Pfizer and Moderna. Some are also offering AstraZeneca as well but for second doses only. Bookings must be made through the pharmacies themselves.

As previously mentioned, starting this week, one day, pop-up community clinics will be held at select schools in the city and county. More information can be found on globalnews.ca.

Meanwhile, those looking to get a COVID-19 test have several options. The region’s main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

People can also be tested at MyHealth Testing Centre, at certain pharmacies and — if a student or staff member — at Fanshawe College and Western University.

Ontario

Ontario reported 270 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest single-day increase since mid-September. The provincial case total now stands at 542,468.

Monday’s case count is the seventh straight day cases are below 400. On Sunday, there were 318 new cases with 355 on Saturday and 345 on Friday.

According to Monday’s report, 47 cases were recorded in Toronto, 44 in Waterloo Region, 42 in Peel Region, and 22 in York Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 20 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,022 as three more deaths were recorded.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues.