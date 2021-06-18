MLHU offers new options to cancel COVID-19 vaccine 2nd dose appointments

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is trying to make it easier for people to cancel their original second dose appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thanks to increased supply, shortened intervals between doses and vaccine availability through local pharmacies, more and more people are booking new second-dose appointments either at an earlier time or a different location, prompting a need to cancel appointments that were automatically booked at the time of the first vaccine dose.

The health unit says, so far, people re-booking second dose appointments have been able to cancel their original time slot online (via Gate #6), but anyone who booked multiple appointments using the same contact information has had to call “the often very busy COVID Vaccination Booking Line” to cancel.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the MLHU says it has launched a new email address where people can cancel multiple appointments booked under the same email or phone number.

“Those seeking to cancel these unneeded COVID-19 appointments can now email covidcancel@mlhu.on.ca,” the health unit says.

Within the body of the email, for each appointment that needs to be cancelled, people are asked to include the first and last name of the person with the appointment that needs to be cancelled; the email address or phone number used to book the appointment in the first place; and the date, time and location of the appointment being cancelled.

“Those who are cancelling appointments are asked to not include any other personal or health information when sending these emails to the Health Unit,” the health unit says in a statement.

Those who are either unable to or wish not to cancel via email can instead call a new number, 519-963-4136, starting Monday, June 21.

1:36 Ontario accelerates 2nd dose timeline as list of Delta hotspots expands Ontario accelerates 2nd dose timeline as list of Delta hotspots expands