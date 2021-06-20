Menu

Health

3 London-Middlesex COVID-19 vaccination clinics to switch from Pfizer to Moderna Monday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 20, 2021 10:36 am
The North London Optimist Community Centre vaccination clinic in London, Ont., on March 17, 2021. View image in full screen
The North London Optimist Community Centre vaccination clinic in London, Ont., on March 17, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan/980 CFPL

Starting Monday, three COVID-19 mass vaccination clinics in the London and Middlesex region will switch from administering the Pfizer to the Moderna vaccine.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says this is due to the challenges associated with a delayed delivery of Pfizer next week.

Read more: mRNA COVID-19 vaccines should be 2nd dose after AstraZeneca shot: NACI

The vaccination clinics at the Western Fair Agriplex, North London Optimist Community Centre and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges will administer Moderna to adults for first or second doses.

A limited supply of Pfizer will be available at each clinic for youth aged 12 to 17 years old.

The MLHU says the interchangeability of mRNA vaccines has been supported by experts at both the Public Health Agency of Canada and the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Is Pfizer better than Moderna? Experts say no — it’s all about the brand

“Regardless of which vaccine you received for your first dose, Moderna is an excellent vaccine for your second dose,” Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health at the MLHU, said.

“Pfizer and Moderna are essentially different brands of the same vaccine, and you will have the same protection against COVID-19 regardless of what you get for your first or second dose,” he continued.

Those looking to book a vaccine appointment can do so online or by calling 226-289-3560 (8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday).

