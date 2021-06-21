OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Tyendinaga Township

Send this page to someone via email

A Tyendinaga Township man died during a single-vehicle collision over the weekend, according to OPP.

Police say the crash happened Sunday, around 6:30 a.m., on Casey Road west of Shannonville Road.

The vehicle reportedly lost control, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch.

The driver, 28-year-old Robert McFarlane, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The road was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Police ask anyone with information about the collision to contact Lennox and Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

