Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Tyendinaga Township

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 11:11 am
A 28-year-old man died after police say his vehicle lost control, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch in Tyendinaga Township Sunday morning.
A 28-year-old man died after police say his vehicle lost control, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch in Tyendinaga Township Sunday morning.

A Tyendinaga Township man died during a single-vehicle collision over the weekend, according to OPP.

Police say the crash happened Sunday, around 6:30 a.m., on Casey Road west of Shannonville Road.

The vehicle reportedly lost control, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch.

Pickup truck driver dies after 2-vehicle crash in Kingston, OPP investigating

The driver, 28-year-old Robert McFarlane, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The road was closed at the scene of the crash for several hours for the investigation, but has since reopened.

Police ask anyone with information about the collision to contact Lennox and Addington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

