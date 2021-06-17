Pickup truck driver dies after 2-vehicle crash in Kingston, OPP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say the driver of a pickup truck died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday.

South Frontenac OPP, Kingston Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedics were called to a crash on Highway 15 near Woodburn Road in Kingston around 6 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck going southbound entered the northbound lane and struck a cube van.

The driver of the truck was sent to hospital but later died from their injuries.

The driver of the cube van was uninjured.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld while next of kin are notified.

South Frontenac OPP are investigating with the assistance of Quinte OPP traffic collision investigators.

Highway 15 at Woodburn Road was closed to all traffic but reopened at approximately 5 a.m. Thursday.

