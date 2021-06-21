Menu

Canada

Guelph police asking for help in finding missing man

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 10:43 am
Guelph police are looking for a missing 76-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a missing 76-year-old man. Guelph police

Guelph police say a 76-year-old man is missing and the service is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Rodney Corlett was last seen on Sunday afternoon leaving his home in the Village by the Arboretum.

Police said he was only expected to be gone for a few minutes when he left at 4:30 p.m. but never returned.

20 Guelph repeat offenders arrested 225 times in 17 months, police report shows

He is driving a red Ford Escape with Ontario licence plate CFMA 104.

Family members believe Corlett may be confused and headed towards Parry Sound or Puslinch, police said.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

