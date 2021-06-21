Guelph police asking for help in finding missing man

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 76-year-old man is missing and the service is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Rodney Corlett was last seen on Sunday afternoon leaving his home in the Village by the Arboretum.

Police said he was only expected to be gone for a few minutes when he left at 4:30 p.m. but never returned.

He is driving a red Ford Escape with Ontario licence plate CFMA 104.

Family members believe Corlett may be confused and headed towards Parry Sound or Puslinch, police said.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212.

