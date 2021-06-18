20 Guelph repeat offenders arrested 225 times in 17 months: police report

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph police report shows just 20 individuals were arrested 225 times over a 17-month period and charged with a combined total of more than 1,200 offences.

The report was presented to the Guelph Police Services Board on Thursday and was meant to provide a snapshot of repeat offenders in the Royal City.

In one case, a male was arrested 23 times between January 2020 and May 2021, and charged with 123 offences including 77 related to breaching release orders.

In another case, a female was arrested 24 times in that same time frame and charged with 73 offences including 30 breaches.

But Chief of Police Gord Cobey said these numbers are a symptom of much bigger issues that officers can’t tackle alone.

“There’s a lot of community wellness issues that are involved in this conversation,” Cobey told the board during Thursday’s virtual meeting.

“We have to be mindful of our vulnerable populations. There are people who struggle through every day in relation to homelessness, addictions as well as those who deal with mental health crises.”

Cobey said there have been recent changes in the Criminal Code that requires officers to consider releasing certain individuals with “the least onerous conditions that are appropriate for the circumstances.”

It gives particular attention to Indigenous people and vulnerable populations that are overrepresented in the justice system, Cobey said.

“It would be very oversimplistic to look at these numbers and think about the arrest [and] the release without understanding the reason,” he said during the police board meeting.

Since becoming police chief in March 2019, Cobey has repeatedly said that Guelph cannot arrest its way out of issues around mental health, addictions and homelessness.

Once again, he called for a broad community approach to deal with those underlying issues that cause people to commit crime in the first place and end up in that so-called revolving door of justice.

“A comprehensive solution is only going to be found when we work together with the community to look at root causes,” he said.

Deputy Chief Daryl Goetz added that when he started his career, a large proportion of those who were arrested remained behind bars.

“As you look at the data over the years, that philosophy didn’t result in deterrence or lowering of the crime rate,” he said. “There’s a delicate balance when an officer releases somebody versus when they have to be held in custody.”

Those committing crimes of violence are still likely to remain in custody, he said.

Goetz added that if an officer held someone in custody for a petty crime, that person would likely be released by the courts anyway.

Goetz also assured the board that Guelph remains a safe city.

“If you compare us anywhere else, it’s very safe,” Goetz said. “Can we improve? Absolutely but right now we’re in very good stead.”

Mayor Cam Guthrie, who sits on the police board, said he understands there are underlying issues when it comes to re-offenders, but asked where justice for the victims is.

“Petty theft is a personal thing to people,” he said. “There is a frustration built up in the community about these issues. There tends to be this narrative about what’s happening. ‘Why was this guy or lady arrested for the 10th time or the 15th time?”

Cobey said it’s difficult for him to comment on the court system but urged residents to report every crime against them to police, no matter how small it is.

That way, police can collect data and allocate resources and funding to appropriate areas, such as the downtown patrol unit.

Coun. Christine Billings, who also sits on the police board, asked when intervention kicks in and why these individuals are not getting help.

Goetz said officers try to engage repeat offenders in social services when there is a need but it’s not necessarily a police role and falls on the court system.

Guthrie pointed out there is also a court support worker in Guelph who engages with people who are habitually getting arrested.

The mayor also said he realizes that the city’s issues go beyond these 20 individuals over a 17-month period but wondered if community outreach groups were aware of them.

The board was told that privacy laws prevent them from taking this list of names and handing it out to outreach groups.

“How we exchange information, we have to be very careful with,” said Insp. Steve Gill during the meeting.

He did say that they are in a decent position to share information and get offenders connected to the appropriate supports but that usually requires consent from each individual.

Gill also referenced the IMPACT program which pairs police officers with outreach workers from the Canadian Mental Health Association. They are able to follow up with offenders and get them professional help.

The CMHA and Guelph police are currently researching ways to get more funding for the program so it is available 24/7.