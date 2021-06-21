2 arrested after ‘disturbance’ at Prince Edward County hospital, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested following what police called a dispute at a Prince Edward County hospital this week.

An 18-year-old from Prince Edward County was taken into custody on Saturday shortly after 6 p.m. following what police called “a disturbance.” He also caused damage to a police cruiser following his arrest, police say.

He faces charges of mischief under $5,000, assault, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

A 17-year-old from Alderville was also arrested after police say they discovered a “domestic component” to the incident.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the teen will not be released.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Picton on July 14.