Winnipeg man in his 30s dies from COVID-19; 6 deaths, 93 new cases added Sunday

A Winnipeg man in his 30s is among the latest to succumb to COVID-19 in Manitoba, as the province reports another 93 new cases.

There were six deaths added in total, all but one were in the Winnipeg region, the other was a man in his 70s from Southern Health.

The Winnipeg fatalities consisted of the previously mentioned man in his 30s, a man and woman in their 50s, and a man and woman in their 60s.

The death toll now stands at 1,124.

The province provided the following breakdown of the latest cases:

42 are in the Winnipeg health region.

24 are in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region.

14 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Eight are in the Northern health region.

Five are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are now 2,166 active cases of the virus, out of 55,331 lab-confirmed.

The five-day test positivity rate also continues to drop, sitting at eight per cent provincially and 7.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Across Manitoba, 233 people are in hospital, including 57 in intensive care.

A further 17 patients are receiving critical treatment outside the province, one fewer than Saturday.

All but one are in Ontario, the other is in Alberta.

The province says no one was sent out-of-province for treatment on Saturday, marking the tenth straight day with no outbound transfers.

To date, 32 patients receiving care elsewhere have been repatriated.

1,397 lab tests for the virus were completed Saturday, bringing the total since February, 2020, to 814,968.

In the meantime, the province says an outbreak has been declared at Deer Lodge Centre, Lodge 4 West in Winnipeg, while an outbreak is over at Health Sciences Centre unit WRS3.

