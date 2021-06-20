Menu

Health

Winnipeg man in his 30s dies from COVID-19; 6 deaths, 93 new cases added Sunday

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 5:42 pm
Colourized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (tan) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. View image in full screen
Colourized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (tan) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (orange), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Md. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

A Winnipeg man in his 30s is among the latest to succumb to COVID-19 in Manitoba, as the province reports another 93 new cases.

There were six deaths added in total, all but one were in the Winnipeg region, the other was a man in his 70s from Southern Health.

The Winnipeg fatalities consisted of the previously mentioned man in his 30s, a man and woman in their 50s, and a man and woman in their 60s.

The death toll now stands at 1,124.

Read more: COVID-19: 3 additional deaths reported in Manitoba, 151 new cases

The province provided the following breakdown of the latest cases:

  • 42 are in the Winnipeg health region.
  • 24 are in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region.
  • 14 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region.
  • Eight are in the Northern health region.
  • Five are in the Prairie Mountain Health region.

There are now 2,166 active cases of the virus, out of 55,331 lab-confirmed.

The five-day test positivity rate also continues to drop, sitting at eight per cent provincially and 7.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba doctors raise alarm about dangerous new COVID-19 variant

Across Manitoba, 233 people are in hospital, including 57 in intensive care.

A further 17 patients are receiving critical treatment outside the province, one fewer than Saturday.

All but one are in Ontario, the other is in Alberta.

The province says no one was sent out-of-province for treatment on Saturday, marking the tenth straight day with no outbound transfers.

Read more: Manitoba reports four new COVID-19 deaths Friday

To date, 32 patients receiving care elsewhere have been repatriated.

1,397 lab tests for the virus were completed Saturday, bringing the total since February, 2020, to 814,968.

In the meantime, the province says an outbreak has been declared at Deer Lodge Centre, Lodge 4 West in Winnipeg, while an outbreak is over at Health Sciences Centre unit WRS3.

Click to play video: 'Are Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers good enough to lift restrictions?' Are Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers good enough to lift restrictions?
Are Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers good enough to lift restrictions?
