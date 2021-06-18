Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba reports four new COVID-19 deaths Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:21 pm
A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine. View image in full screen
A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Four more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, the province reported Friday.

Public health officials said the new deaths are three women from the Winnipeg region including one in her 30s, and a woman from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

All four have been linked to variants of concern.

Read more: Manitoba doctors raise alarm about dangerous new COVID-19 variant

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the net-new number of virus cases is 183, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 55,098.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 8.3 per cent provincially and 8.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are currently a total of 60 intensive care patients in Manitoba with COVID-19, 23 of whom are no longer infectious but still require critical care.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A further 20 Manitobans are in ICU care outside of the province — 19 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

Click to play video: 'After receiving 2nd dose, Fred Penner discusses importance of COVID-19 vaccine' After receiving 2nd dose, Fred Penner discusses importance of COVID-19 vaccine
After receiving 2nd dose, Fred Penner discusses importance of COVID-19 vaccine
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagmanitoba coronavirus tagManitoba Health tagCOVID-19 in Manitoba tagCOVID-19 Death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers