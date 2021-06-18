Manitoba reports four new COVID-19 deaths Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Four more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, the province reported Friday.

Public health officials said the new deaths are three women from the Winnipeg region including one in her 30s, and a woman from the Prairie Mountain Health region.

All four have been linked to variants of concern.

As of 9:30 a.m. Friday, the net-new number of virus cases is 183, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 55,098.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 8.3 per cent provincially and 8.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are currently a total of 60 intensive care patients in Manitoba with COVID-19, 23 of whom are no longer infectious but still require critical care.

A further 20 Manitobans are in ICU care outside of the province — 19 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

