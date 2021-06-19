SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
The Roy Green Show
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM | CJOB
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 3 additional deaths reported in Manitoba, 151 new cases

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 3:01 pm
Manitoba reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and 151 new cases Saturday. View image in full screen
Manitoba reported three additional COVID-19 deaths and 151 new cases Saturday. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press

COVID-19 trends in Manitoba remained relatively unchanged Saturday, with 151 new cases added, however, three more deaths were reported.

The virus-related fatalities involved a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s from Winnipeg, along with a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region.

All three are said to be connected to the Alpha variant of concern. The provincial death toll is now at 1,118.

The province provided the following breakdown of the latest cases:

  • 61 in the Winnipeg health region
  • 33 in the Northern health region
  • 32 in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 14 in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 11 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

The rolling five-day test positivity rate is at 8.3 per cent provincially, and dropped by almost a full percentage point to 7.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now 2,307 active cases of the virus, out of 55,238 total confirmed.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine supply to slow down over next weeks: Manitoba government

Health officials say 238 people are in hospitals across Manitoba, including 58 receiving intensive care.

Eighteen individuals are in ICUs outside of Manitoba — two fewer than Friday — all but one are in Ontario, the other is in Alberta.

The province says no additional patients were transferred out of Manitoba for care on Friday.

To date, 31 people have been repatriated since receiving critical care elsewhere.

Another 1,853 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed Friday, out of 813,473 since February 2020.

The province says an outbreak has been declared over at Health Sciences Centre unit GD4.

Click to play video: 'Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions' Navigating summer holidays amid Canadian COVID-19 restrictions
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagHealth tagVirus tagmanitoba coronavirus tagICU tagCOVID update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers