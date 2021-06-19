COVID-19: 3 additional deaths reported in Manitoba, 151 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 trends in Manitoba remained relatively unchanged Saturday, with 151 new cases added, however, three more deaths were reported.

The virus-related fatalities involved a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s from Winnipeg, along with a man in his 70s from the Southern Health region.

All three are said to be connected to the Alpha variant of concern. The provincial death toll is now at 1,118.

The province provided the following breakdown of the latest cases:

61 in the Winnipeg health region

33 in the Northern health region

32 in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

14 in the Interlake-Eastern health region

11 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

The rolling five-day test positivity rate is at 8.3 per cent provincially, and dropped by almost a full percentage point to 7.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

There are now 2,307 active cases of the virus, out of 55,238 total confirmed.

Health officials say 238 people are in hospitals across Manitoba, including 58 receiving intensive care.

Eighteen individuals are in ICUs outside of Manitoba — two fewer than Friday — all but one are in Ontario, the other is in Alberta.

The province says no additional patients were transferred out of Manitoba for care on Friday.

To date, 31 people have been repatriated since receiving critical care elsewhere.

Another 1,853 lab tests for COVID-19 were completed Friday, out of 813,473 since February 2020.

The province says an outbreak has been declared over at Health Sciences Centre unit GD4.

