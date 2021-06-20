5 people displaced after 2-alarm fire in Cranston S.E.

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire department (CFD) is investigating what sparked an early morning duplex fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Cranston.

CFD said firefighters arrived at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-storey residential duplex, located in the 200 block of Cranston Drive S.E.

Due to the size of the fire and the type of building, a second alarm was called, CFD said.

Five people and their four cats were able to make it out safely. Firefighters put out the fire and were working through the morning on minimizing further damage.

“Fire crews started an aggressive attack on the source home while placing hose lines to help stop the spread of fire to exposed homes. The fire was quickly brought under control which enabled the search of all involved homes,” CFD said in a news release.

Two residents of the duplex were assessed on scene by Alberta Health Services for smoke inhalation and minor burns to their arm, CFD said.

Calgary Fire said the residents were notified by their working smoke alarms, and they’re reminding people to have them regularly tested.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

View image in full screen Calgary firefighters arrived at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021 to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the two-storey residential duplex, located in the 200 block of Cranston Drive S.E. Global News