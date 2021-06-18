Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Surrey animal shelter caring for baby emu found ‘out loose’ in Morgan Heights

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 10:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Baby emu found on the loose in Surrey' Baby emu found on the loose in Surrey
WATCH: The baby emu is being cared for at the Surrey Animal Shelter after being found running free in the Morgan Creek area on Thursday evening.

The Surrey Animal Resource Centre has welcomed its newest guest, and it could be a first for the facility.

Good Samaritans brought in a baby emu Thursday night.

“I’ve been in the sheltering industry 20 years and I’ve never seen an emu come into the shelter before,” manager Shelley Joaquin told Global News.

Read more: UPDATE: Emu on the run finally captured on university campus

“He’s definitely adorable and definitely needs a special place to go.”

According to Joaquin, the jumbo-sized chick, which is only about two weeks old, was found “out loose wandering around.”

Click to play video: 'Giant emu recovering after great escape from B.C. police' Giant emu recovering after great escape from B.C. police
Giant emu recovering after great escape from B.C. police – Aug 14, 2019

It took the people who spotted it three days to actually catch the bird, Joaqiun said, adding they were able to use a net to contain it after they cornered it in a back yard.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Unfortunately with a lot of exotics, it sounds pretty cool to have one but a lot of people don’t do the research,” she said.

Read more: Man arrested after video shows several emu run over with car

“A lot of times they’re coming in in not the greatest condition. People don’t understand housing, or diet or nutrition, so although they’re beautiful and we can admire them, they don’t make the average pet.”

The bird will not be put up for adoption, as emus are prohibited in the City of Surrey.

Instead, it will be placed in a rescue environment where it can be with other emus.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Emu tagBaby Emu tagemu on the loose tagemu shelter tagsurrey animal resource centre tagsurrey animal shelter tagsurrey emu tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers