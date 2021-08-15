Canada election: Vancouver East

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver East is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver, including Commercial Drive and parts of downtown.

The NDP’s Jenny Kwan was reelected in 2019, earning more than 50 per cent of the vote. In second was Liberal hopeful Kyle Demes and in third, Bridget Burns of the Greens.

The riding is home to the Downtown Eastside.

Immigrants make up 35 per cent of Vancouver East’s population. Some of its most popular non-official languages include Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

