Politics

Canada election: Vancouver East

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:58 am
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver East. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver East. Elections Canada

Vancouver East is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver, including Commercial Drive and parts of downtown.

The NDP’s Jenny Kwan was reelected in 2019, earning more than 50 per cent of the vote. In second was Liberal hopeful Kyle Demes and in third, Bridget Burns of the Greens.

Trending Stories

The riding is home to the Downtown Eastside.

Immigrants make up 35 per cent of Vancouver East’s population. Some of its most popular non-official languages include Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

