Crime

First-degree murder charges laid in Naramata double killing, say B.C. RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 6:52 pm
Police say first-degree murder charges were approved Friday against Anthony Graham, 35, of Penticton, seen here, and Wade Cudmore, 32, of Naramata. Police say Graham is at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say first-degree murder charges were approved Friday against Anthony Graham, 35, of Penticton, seen here, and Wade Cudmore, 32, of Naramata. Police say Graham is at large and is considered armed and dangerous. B.C. RCMP

Two men have been charged in last month’s double killing in Naramata, say police, adding one suspect is at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The bodies of Kamloops brothers Carlos and Erick Fryer were found by a couple on May 10 while hiking near Naramata Creek Forest Service Road.

At the time, B.C. RCMP called it a targeted incident, with police later releasing the brothers’ identities.

Read more: Woman’s body discovered inside Naramata home; homicide linked to double killing in May, say police

Now, police say first-degree murder charges were approved Friday against Anthony Graham, 35, of Penticton, and Wade Cudmore, 32, of Naramata.

RCMP say Cudmore has been arrested and is in police custody, while Graham is at large.

“Their homicides are believed to be connected to gang and drug activities, with alleged criminal activities not limited to Naramata, but other areas of B.C., including northern B.C. and the Lower Mainland,” said B.C. RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon.

“We are concerned that Anthony is a target and those associated to him, or found in his proximity, are also at risk. Anthony, if you see or hear this message, I am asking you to turn yourself into the nearest police station.”

Click to play video: 'Naramata homicide victim identified' Naramata homicide victim identified
Naramata homicide victim identified

Police say Graham could be anywhere in B.C., and should be considered armed and dangerous, adding if you see him, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter thanked police investigators in getting the murder charged approved, adding “we hope this announcement helps to put our community at ease.”

Anyone who has any information about Graham’s whereabouts, or additional information into the deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer, is asked to contact the RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip-line at 1-877-987-8477.

Click to play video: '‘It’s frightening, we don’t get murders in Naramata’: Okanagan community still reeling after bodies found' ‘It’s frightening, we don’t get murders in Naramata’: Okanagan community still reeling after bodies found
‘It’s frightening, we don’t get murders in Naramata’: Okanagan community still reeling after bodies found – May 15, 2021
