Vernon RibFest cancelled; organizers say no ribs available for event

A popular food event in the North Okanagan has again been cancelled, but, this time, not because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, organizers of Vernon RibFest says this year’s event has been cancelled because of a meat shortage.

In a media release, RibFest said they’ve been trying to source products from meat producers, but have been told there’s not much available.

Organizers say they had considered a scaled-down, drive-through version of the festival this year, possibly in September, but that plan is no longer an option.

Instead, organizers said they now look forward to next year’s festival, July 8-10, 2022.

