Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vernon RibFest cancelled; organizers say no ribs available for event

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 7:33 pm
Vernon RibFest organizers say this year’s event has been cancelled because of a meat shortage. View image in full screen
Vernon RibFest organizers say this year’s event has been cancelled because of a meat shortage. Vernon RibFest

A popular food event in the North Okanagan has again been cancelled, but, this time, not because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, organizers of Vernon RibFest says this year’s event has been cancelled because of a meat shortage.

In a media release, RibFest said they’ve been trying to source products from meat producers, but have been told there’s not much available.

Read more: Coronavirus may cause temporary meat shortages. But higher prices will last longer

Organizers say they had considered a scaled-down, drive-through version of the festival this year, possibly in September, but that plan is no longer an option.

Instead, organizers said they now look forward to next year’s festival, July 8-10, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Meat shortage could impact your favourite pizza' Coronavirus: Meat shortage could impact your favourite pizza
Coronavirus: Meat shortage could impact your favourite pizza – Aug 25, 2020
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagRibfest tagfood festival tagrib festival tagrib festival cancelled tagribfest cancelled tagVernon ribfest tagVernon RibFest cancelled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers