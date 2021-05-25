RibFest cooking up in-person event for London, Ont., this summer

Send this page to someone via email

If all goes according to plan, London, Ont., could see an in-person Ribfest later this year.

That’s the message from Doug Hillier, the president of Family Shows Canada, who said organizers are putting together the necessary ingredients following updated COVID-19 guidance from the Ontario government.

Last week, the province unveiled its three-phase reopening plan.

The first phase is set to start around June 14, which each phase lasting a period of 21 days. Restrictions are progressively eased through each phase, with the third and final phase allowing for large outdoor gatherings and organized public events with size limits.

Assuming the timeline moves without delay, Ontario would be in the third phase by the last week of July, just in time for Ribfest’s usual launch during the August Civic Holiday weekend.

“I really want people to enjoy the traditional Ribfest,” said Hillier.

“If we don’t behave ourselves… there is a slight possibility that we won’t have a proper Ribfest, but we do have a backup plan for a drive-up Ribfest.”

Hillier said he is still seeking approval from city officials, but that’s not stopping organizers from cooking up a summertime festival in the meantime.

This includes taking in applications for volunteers and vendors, as well as fielding calls to promote the event on local media.

“Anyone who was booked for Ribfest before the COVID hit, we are honouring those contracts as well, in fact, all of the bands that we had booked for the two stages that we were planning for this year, those are honoured as well,” Hillier said.

“Let’s embrace this as London’s biggest party and let’s do it safely.”

The 2021 London Ribfest is scheduled to take place in Victoria Park from July 29 to Aug. 2.

