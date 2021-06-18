Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kelowna RCMP swarm Lower Mission home in suspected drug raid

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 2:08 pm
Tomby Court in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood was closed to traffic after police swarmed a home. View image in full screen
Tomby Court in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood was closed to traffic after police swarmed a home. Global News

A quiet street in a Kelowna neighbourhood was the site of a suspected drug raid on Friday morning.

Tomby Court in the Lower Mission was closed to traffic after police swarmed a home.

Several RCMP vehicles were on scene, along with approximately 20 police officers. A handful of individuals could be seen either handcuffed on the front lawn or having been placed in the back of a squad car.

Another view of the suspected drug raied in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Another view of the suspected drug raied in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood on Friday morning. Global News

Read more: Arrest made in connection to West Kelowna crime spree

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours told Global News the home is a known problem house because of drugs.

More as this develops.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagKelowna tagOkanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagKelowna RCMP tagDrug raid tagLower Mission tagLower Mission neighbourhood tagsuspected drug raid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers