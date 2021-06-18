Kelowna RCMP swarm Lower Mission home in suspected drug raid

A quiet street in a Kelowna neighbourhood was the site of a suspected drug raid on Friday morning.
Tomby Court in the Lower Mission was closed to traffic after police swarmed a home.
Several RCMP vehicles were on scene, along with approximately 20 police officers. A handful of individuals could be seen either handcuffed on the front lawn or having been placed in the back of a squad car.
Neighbours told Global News the home is a known problem house because of drugs.
More as this develops.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments