Kelowna RCMP swarm Lower Mission home in suspected drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A quiet street in a Kelowna neighbourhood was the site of a suspected drug raid on Friday morning.

Tomby Court in the Lower Mission was closed to traffic after police swarmed a home.

Several RCMP vehicles were on scene, along with approximately 20 police officers. A handful of individuals could be seen either handcuffed on the front lawn or having been placed in the back of a squad car.

View image in full screen Another view of the suspected drug raied in Kelowna’s Lower Mission neighbourhood on Friday morning. Global News

Read more: Arrest made in connection to West Kelowna crime spree

Story continues below advertisement

Neighbours told Global News the home is a known problem house because of drugs.

More as this develops.