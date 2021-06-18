Menu

Canada

Western Alberta house fire that left 2 children dead not suspicious: RCMP

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 12:44 pm
An RCMP vehicle is seen at Buck Lake in Alberta on June 2, 2021. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen at the driveway of a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on June 2, 2021. Global News

RCMP say a house fire in western Alberta in early June that left two young children dead is not suspicious in nature.

On June 2, RCMP were conducting an unrelated investigation in the area of Buck Lake when the investigation led officers to a home in the area of Township Road 465 and Range Road 630.

Read more: Baby boy, young girl found dead after house fire near Buck Lake in western Alberta

Fire crews were notified and when police entered the yard, they were told that two children were trapped inside the house.

RCMP tried to get inside but due to the extent of the fire, they weren’t able to enter the home.

Once the fire was out, emergency crews searched the home where the bodies of a one-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl were discovered.

In an update on Friday morning, Breton RCMP said officers have received a report from the fire investigator which says the fire was not suspicious. RCMP said no further updates on the situation are anticipated.

Read more: 2 children dead after house fire in western Alberta community of Buck Lake

Buck Lake is located about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton in the Drayton Valley region.

