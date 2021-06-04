Baby boy, young girl found dead after house fire near Buck Lake in western Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

A baby boy and young girl were found dead after a house went up in flames on a rural property in western Alberta on Wednesday morning, RCMP confirmed Friday.

RCMP said members from the central Alberta district crime reduction unit were already in the area on the northwestern shore of Buck Lake, when their investigation led to a home on Township 465 near Range Road 630, where there was a house on fire. The fire was spotted just after 11 a.m.

RCMP said officers called firefighters and upon arriving at the property north of the hamlet of Buck Lake, were told there were two children trapped inside the burning home.

The RCMP said the officers attempted to rescue the children but due to the extent of the fire, it was impossible to enter the house.

Read more: 2 children dead after house fire in western Alberta community of Buck Lake

Story continues below advertisement

Breton and Thorsby RCMP responded, along with multiple volunteer fire services who worked to extinguish the fire on the rural property in the County of Wetaskiwin.

It was a sweltering day on Wednesday and due the intensity of the fire, RCMP said a search of the building was not possible until Thursday.

View image in full screen A burnt home on a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Global News

When the home was searched, the bodes of the two missing children from Drayton Valley were recovered: a one-year-old boy and four-year-old girl.

Someone from the medical examiner’s office was at the property on Thursday, and RCMP Cpl. Mike Hibbs told Global News autopsies will happen in the coming days.

1:42 2 children dead after house fire in western Alberta community of Buck Lake 2 children dead after house fire in western Alberta community of Buck Lake

There was a large police presence at the property Thursday. RCMP said officers from the major crimes unit, general investigation section of the serious crimes branch, and the forensic identification section were there, along with a fire investigator. Drones were also seen flying over the heavily treed yard.

Story continues below advertisement

“The RCMP continue to wait for an official report from the fire investigator from the Alberta Office of the Fire Commission,” a news release Friday said.

View image in full screen RCMP at a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Global News

The cause of the fire is not yet known and the RCMP major crime unit is leading the investigation. It’s not known why that unit of the RCMP is investigating.

RCMP said Friday members from the local Breton detachment are also investigating the fatal fire.

Buck Lake is located about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton in the Drayton Valley region.