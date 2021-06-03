Menu

Canada

2 children dead after house fire in western Alberta community of Buck Lake

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted June 3, 2021 6:36 pm
Click to play video: '2 children dead after house fire in western Alberta community of Buck Lake' 2 children dead after house fire in western Alberta community of Buck Lake
Police officers from the RCMP’s major crimes unit are investigating a fatal fire at a rural property in central Alberta. Fletcher Kent reports from Buck Lake.

Police officers from the RCMP’s major crimes unit out of Edmonton are investigating at a rural property in western Alberta, where a deadly fire broke out shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Drones were seen flying over the heavily treed property and someone from the medical examiner’s office was at the property north of the hamlet of Buck Lake on Thursday, where neighbours described what happened to Global News.

RCMP and a medical examiner’s vehicle at a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP and a medical examiner’s vehicle at a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Global News

“Yesterday, there was all kinds of activity across the road south of us,” said Pat Hauser, who lives in the 65-lot Hauser’s Cove subdivision on the northwestern shore of Buck Lake in the County of Wetaskiwin.

“A big blast and then lots of activity with police, ambulance and fire, of course. And it’s unfortunate but the house in that property burnt down,” Hauser said.

Both RCMP and the county have been asked about what happened, but a response had not been provided other than to confirm it was a fatal fire. Global News received several calls from people who said two children were killed.

A burnt home on a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A burnt home on a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Global News

“I did see the other ones in the ditch outside on the roadway, teenagers and maybe an adult or two,” Hauser said.

“But to think that it wasn’t possible to grab the little ones, it’s awful.”

Hauser said she is saddened, but not surprised — explaining this is the third explosion and fire in the last month at the property on Township Road 465 near Range Road 63.

“The first one was a shed or a shack. And it was similar: there was a blast, but it was a smaller building, so not as bad,” she said, adding fire, ambulances and police responded.

A rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Global News

“And then, it was probably a week later, I think, that the second shelter or building went and the same thing with the big blast — nothing like the house — but, you know, the police have been watching there for a good year, longer.”

Hauser claimed the property was known to police — in fact, just half an hour before the fire broke out, she said an officer approached to ask about using her yard to set up surveillance on the home where the fire happened.

Rob Gangl also lives nearby and said he only talked to the people who lived at the property once or twice in the past decade — regardless, the idea of someone dying bothers him.

RCMP at a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP at a rural property near Buck Lake, Alta. on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Global News

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Buck Lake is located about 130 kilometres southwest of Edmonton in the Drayton Valley region.

— More to come…

