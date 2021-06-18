Menu

Sports

Habs coach Dominique Ducharme isolating after irregularities in COVID-19 testing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2021 10:53 am

The Montreal Canadiens say interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing.

The Canadiens cancelled Ducharme’s pre-game news conference on Friday.

The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semifinal against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game.

READ MORE: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens even series with 3-2 win over Vegas Golden Knights

Trending Stories

The club says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split in Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant coach after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24.

Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division before pulling off upsets of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
