Health

COVID-19: Quebec reports 127 new cases, 2 more deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'More confusion over AstraZeneca booster shot in Quebec' More confusion over AstraZeneca booster shot in Quebec
Confusion over what AstraZeneca recipients should do for their second dose continues in Quebec. As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending people get a different booster shot.

Quebec is reporting 127 new COVID-19 infections and two more deaths Friday as hospitalizations keep dropping.

Health officials say 103,391 additional doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine were given since the last update. Since the beginning of the campaign, more than 7.1 million shots have been administered.

As of Friday, anyone who is 35 and older is able to bump up their appointment for their booster shot. The province will continue to do the same with younger age groups in the coming days.

READ MORE: Quebec’s health minister apologizes for ‘communication error’ regarding AstraZeneca 2nd shots

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations, meanwhile, remain on the downswing. There are 175 patients, a drop of three from the previous day.

Of them, there are two fewer people in intensive care units for a total of 39.

Quebec administered 22,677 tests Wednesday, the latest day for which screening information is available.

Over the course of the health crisis, the province has seen 373,658 cases and 11,180 deaths. The number of recoveries from the virus now stands at 360,973.

