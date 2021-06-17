Quebec adjusts COVID-19 vaccination rollout as fewer Pfizer vaccines are available in early July

New projections showing a drop in the delivery of doses of Pfizer vaccines to Canada in the first two weeks of July are forcing Quebec to adjust the focus of its vaccination campaign.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services said no additional appointments can or will be made during the first two weeks of July in the province, according to a statement released Wednesday evening.

The Ministry of Health said Quebec will receive 600,000 fewer doses of Pfizer’s vaccine in the weeks of July 5 and July 12.

Appointments that have already been made or brought forward during the first two weeks of July for Pfizer’s vaccine will be honoured, the statement said.

However, others who advance their appointments to get their second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine will be offered time slots later this summer, more toward the end of July or August.

A drop in the number of walk-in vaccinations for the Pfizer vaccine is also expected in some regions in the coming weeks.

The advancement of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines is not mandatory but aims to achieve targeted group immunization for the end of the summer.

Quebec is staying the course so that 75 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over are adequately vaccinated by Aug. 31.