COVID-19: Free hot dogs used to help get Montreal Canadiens fans vaccinated before Game 3

The Montreal Canadiens are sweetening the deal in a bid to get young fans to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé says doses will available on a walk-in basis at the Bell Centre on Friday before the Habs take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Come get vaccinated and get a hot dog,” he said while donning a red, white and blue jersey Wednesday.

Dubé called “great initiative” from the club ahead of Game 3, which comes on the heels of a surprise immunization clinic Wednesday at the arena to encourage anyone outside to get a shot.

It doesn’t end there.

Cole Caufield is also encouraging Quebecers to get vaccinated — especially young adults around the same age as him.

“You guys know how much I love taking shots,” the 20-year-old said in a video posted by the team. “Now it’s your turn.”

Get your COVID-19 vaccine for a chance to win one of 22 Caufield jerseys or one of 22 pairs of tickets to a game in 2021-22! » https://t.co/ENt5RZdQns#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gXpVkDNeTt — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 16, 2021

Fans between the ages of 18 to 29 who show proof of vaccination in the next week could snag one of his jerseys or a a pair of tickets to one of the Canadiens’ games next season.

The Habs are offering up 22 jerseys and 22 pairs of tickets in honour of Caufield’s number.

“It’s our ticket to packing the Bell Centre will all of you once again,” he said.

Montreal will host Vegas on Friday and Sunday for games three and four of the third round of NHL playoffs. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series.