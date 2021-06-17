Menu

Health

Water at Victoria Beach in Cobourg, Ont. deemed potentially unsafe for swimming

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 4:32 pm
Victoria Beach in Cobourg has been deemed unsafe for swimming until further tests for E.coli levels are complete. View image in full screen
Victoria Beach in Cobourg has been deemed unsafe for swimming until further tests for E.coli levels are complete. Town of Cobourg

The Town of Cobourg, Ont., has posted signage warning the water at Victoria Beach is potentially unsafe for swimming.

In a message posted on the town’s website on Thursday, the town in partnership with the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit regularly test the Lake Ontario water for E. coli levels.

The town says the most recent testing results conducted earlier this week require “further analysis” by the health unit.

“Until those results come in we’ve posted an advisory warning potentially deeming the water as unsafe for swimming,” the town stated. “More information will be posted once we receive those additional test results. Stay safe, enjoy the beach, and please refrain from swimming for now.”

Victoria Beach reopened on June 7 but is currently only available for use on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is closed on all weekends and statutory holidays.

There are no lifeguards on duty, no organized sports are currently permitted on the beach. The beach will have a maximum capacity of 1,200 and all physical distancing protocols are in place at the popular tourist attraction.

“The Victoria Park Beach may close at any time if rules and safety protocols are not being followed or if the maximum capacity has been reached,” the town states.

The town closed the beach last summer amid the coronavirus pandemic and didn’t remove fencing around the bench area until October.

