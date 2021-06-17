COVID-19: 3 new cases in Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Haliburton County as HKPR active cases rise to 21

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

In its update around 12:40 p.m., there were three new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Haliburton County. Active cases for the health unit were reported at 21, up from the 18 cases which were reported 24 hours earlier.

The active cases include 14 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), six in Northumberland County (unchanged) and one in Haliburton County.

There were an additional two resolved cases reported Thursday. The 2,054 cumulative resolved cases make up 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s 2,137 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit also reported 772 variant cases on Thursday. Total variant cases include 397 in the Kawarthas (one more), 339 in Northumberland County (one more) and 36 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Thursday, still leaving two active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

LCBO in Port Hope. Declared June 7. Case details were not made available.

Central East Correctional Centre: Initially declared May 17 with six inmate cases. There were up to 146 cases as of May 27. However, according to the province, as of Tuesday, June 15 — the most recent available data — there was one active case among inmates (unchanged since Sunday). At least 10 staff members have also tested positive during the outbreak, the health unit reported last week.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 69 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities and 11 at workplace settings.

Other data for Thursday:

Deaths: 75 since the pandemic was declared. The latest death was reported June 5 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 57 virus-related deaths in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases to date: 79 — the first new case since Friday, June 11. Four people are currently in an area hospital, with three in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two admitted COVID-19 patients as of Thursday (unchanged since Friday, June 11).

