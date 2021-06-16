COVID-19: HKPR Health Unit to see ‘most vaccine in the region to-date’ in next few weeks

The medical officer of health for the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge (HKPR) District Health Unit says a large shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is on the way to the region and is expected to arrive on the weekend.

Combine this with approximately 9,300 Pfizer doses received each week this month and the health unit is on the cusp of having an abundance of vaccine.

“In the next two to three weeks, we will have expanded opportunities to access vaccination appointments,” Dr. Natalie Bocking told reporters during her weekly virtual media conference on Wednesday.

“If these shipments of Moderna do arrive in the province and then down to HKPR, the next two to three weeks will see the most vaccine we’ve had in the region to-date, which I think is very exciting.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bocking said there will be more pop-up, mobile clinics in the region that don’t require appointments and pharmacies and primary health-care providers will see more vaccines in the next few weeks.

“All of the partners and community organizations supporting this have stepped up and are continuing to step up to ensure all of that vaccines get into arms as soon as possible.”

Bocking noted appointments at mass immunization sites are being snapped up quickly, with four clinics that were posted Tuesday being filled within 24 hours.

“We have heard that in some locations that pharmacies had some appointments not filled. I encourage people to look at all options available if you’re not able to book through the provincial booking system,” she said.

“Make sure you check with the pharmacies in your region to see if there any appointments available and double-check with the primary care providers to see if they have any clinics and stay tuned to see what additional clinics will be posted in the next few weeks that will expand availability.”

So far, 121,575 HKPR residents, or 72.9 per cent of those 18 years of age and older, have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Bocking says 12.9 per cent have received two doses and 83.1 per cent of those 60 and over have received one.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are promising and exciting numbers,” she said. “As we see more vaccines come to the region as well as expanded eligibility for second doses in the coming weeks, we’ll continue to see those numbers increase.”

On Wednesday, HKPR Health Unit and Ross Memorial Hospital announced three evening clinics at the Lindsay Exhibition Grounds (LEX) drive-thru site where appointments won’t be needed.

The clinics will run on June 17, 22 and 24 from 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Individuals 18 and older, who meet provincial guidelines including the following criteria can attend the clinics:

Those needing their first dose

It has been eight weeks after first dose of AstraZeneca

It has been 28 days after first dose of Moderna

It has been 28 days after first dose of Pfizer

These no appointment needed nights are the result of the increase in vaccine supply in the region.

These clinics at the LEX will be delivering the Moderna vaccine.

Advertisement