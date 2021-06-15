Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 15 2021 8:51pm
02:07

New study shows working from home will be permanent for many employees

A new study on working from home provides more evidence of how the COVID-19 pandemic might permanently change the workforce. Emad Agahi reports.

