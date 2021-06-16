SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Saskatchewan reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 92 patients in hospital

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 3:58 pm
A new study on working from home provides more evidence of how the COVID-19 pandemic might permanently change the workforce.

Saskatchewan reported two COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total up to 562 since the pandemic began.

One of the recently deceased was reported in the 80-plus age group from the north west zone and the other was in their 70s from central east, according to the daily update.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan eases self-isolation restrictions, with some exceptions

Health officials said on Wednesday there were 74 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 48,125. The seven-day average of new daily infections is up to 72 from 70 on Tuesday.

According to the provincial government, 37 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 11,787.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 92 patients with COVID-19 — 80 are receiving inpatient care and 12 are in intensive care.

Read more: Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 726 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 46,837 following 76 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,140 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 893,330 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 922,335 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Saskatchewan ramping up access to first dose vaccinations with more clinics

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage, visit the Global News coronavirus web page.

