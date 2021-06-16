Saskatchewan reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 92 patients in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported two COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total up to 562 since the pandemic began.

One of the recently deceased was reported in the 80-plus age group from the north west zone and the other was in their 70s from central east, according to the daily update.

Health officials said on Wednesday there were 74 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 48,125. The seven-day average of new daily infections is up to 72 from 70 on Tuesday.

According to the provincial government, 37 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 11,787.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 92 patients with COVID-19 — 80 are receiving inpatient care and 12 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 726 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 46,837 following 76 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,140 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 893,330 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 922,335 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

