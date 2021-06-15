COVID-19: Saskatchewan eases self-isolation restrictions, with some exceptions

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is easing self-isolation restrictions.

Anyone 14 days past his or her second COVID-19 vaccination and considered asymptomatic will no longer have to self-isolate if named a close contact of a COVID-19-positive individual, the province said Tuesday.

“More than 20 per cent of those 12 and up in Saskatchewan are considered fully vaccinated,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a statement.

“The level of protection provided by two doses of the vaccine is enabling us to announce new guidelines around self-isolation. This is another important step in getting back to normal and enjoying the summer.”

There are some exceptions.

Anyone who is unvaccinated or has received only one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine must still self-isolate as directed by public health if they are named a close contact.

Public health has the discretion to require fully vaccinated close contacts to isolate if they are considered at higher risk of serious illness or for increased transmission, or they live in settings at risk of outbreaks.

The province said self-isolation of fully vaccinated close contacts may also be required in any health-care setting, including long-term and personal care homes and congregate living settings like group homes and corrections facilities.

Health-care workers, employees and residents at facilities including long-term and personal care homes, corrections facilities and other congregate living settings are required to be tested if they are deemed close contacts of someone who is COVID-19-positive.

Travellers must still self-isolate for 14 days following international travel under a federal quarantine order that is subject to change.

Merriman said increased vaccination rates are helping to reduce COVID-19 rates.

“We know vaccines work and are helping to reduce disease and death,” Merriman said.

“Avoiding the disruption of having to isolate and missing out on work and the activities we enjoy is yet another reason to roll up your sleeve and Stick it to COVID if you have not yet received your vaccinations.”

