SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unused J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses will be given back to the company, Tam says

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada could get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipment in June, officials say' Canada could get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipment in June, officials say
WATCH: Canada could get Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipment in June, officials say

Canada’s top public health official says more than 300,000 unused doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will be given back to the company after Health Canada announced it wouldn’t release the shipment over quality concerns.

“The company itself has the discretion to decide what it would do with it, but essentially, it will be given back to the company,” Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters on Tuesday.

“What actually happens to it afterwards? I can’t say. But from the supply arrangement perspective, Janssen will have to make up for the doses.”

Read more: Health Canada won’t release over 300K J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses due to quality issues

Health Canada released a statement on Friday saying that it would no longer be accepting products or ingredients from the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore after a drug substance used in the shipment at the facility was found to have been produced haphazardly.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is expected to receive another 300,000 doses by the end of the month, but whether or not the country will actually need any doses of the J&J vaccine to complete its vaccination rollout is up for debate.

To date, Canada has delivered more than 32.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to provinces and territories throughout the country and is expected to have 55 million by July — enough to vaccinate 80 per cent of its population of 37.59 million.

Trending Stories

By the end of 2021, Canada is anticipating an excess of at lease 50 million doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J, and eventually up to 124 million of three other vaccines either this year or in 2022.

A majority of the country has also received at least one dose of a two-part vaccine series, which Tam said leaves a “much lower” window of opportunity to administer the J&J’s one-shot dose.

Click to play video: 'Canada leads world in administering first doses after rocky start to COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Canada leads world in administering first doses after rocky start to COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Canada leads world in administering first doses after rocky start to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

“You’re only looking at the population that’s never had a dose of vaccine,” she said. “So I think that there will be very limited use of this vaccine going into the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tam added that Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie, who has replaced Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin as Canada’s head of vaccine distribution, is currently finalizing estimates with provinces and territories to determine whether they will need the J&J vaccine at all.

It is unclear at this point if the next shipment will come from the same U.S. plant that delivered the first batch of J&J shots or whether they will be shipped from another facility.

As a precaution, both the European Union’s drug regulator and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have made the decision to discard batches of the vaccine over contamination concerns.

More to come. 

— With files from the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagHealth Canada tagcovid vaccine tagtheresa tam tagJohnson & Johnson tagJohnson & Johnson Vaccine tagJ&J vaccine tagJ&j tagwhat happens to unused J&J doses canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers