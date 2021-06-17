Man in custody following suspicious death in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP, along with the BC Coroners, are investigating a suspicious death in Kelowna.

Police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Sycamore Road just after 1:30 Thursday morning after a man was found dead there.

Read more: Mysterious death of Okanagan woman raises questions about BC Coroners Service

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “However police believe that this incident is isolated in nature, and the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

Police said one man has been taken into custody in connection with the death but no charges have been laid at this point.

2:12 Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway – May 30, 2021

The Kelowna RCMP major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The area has been cordoned off as investigators collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with police immediately.

2:42 IHIT announce details of suspicious death associated with group called ‘Golden Touch’ IHIT announce details of suspicious death associated with group called ‘Golden Touch’ – Jun 24, 2020