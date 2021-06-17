Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in custody following suspicious death in Kelowna

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 11:12 am
RCMP investigate a suspicious death Thursday morning at a home in the 1,200-block of Sycamore Road in Kelowna. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate a suspicious death Thursday morning at a home in the 1,200-block of Sycamore Road in Kelowna. Global News

RCMP, along with the BC Coroners, are investigating a suspicious death in Kelowna.

Police were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Sycamore Road just after 1:30 Thursday morning after a man was found dead there.

Read more: Mysterious death of Okanagan woman raises questions about BC Coroners Service

“At this time, we are not releasing the name of the deceased,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “However police believe that this incident is isolated in nature, and the victim and the suspect were known to one another.”

Police said one man has been taken into custody in connection with the death but no charges have been laid at this point.

Click to play video: 'Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway' Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway
Bodies of two young women found less than one year apart along same B.C. highway – May 30, 2021

The Kelowna RCMP major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The area has been cordoned off as investigators collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

Read more: Foul play suspected in death of 19-year-old woman found near Yale, B.C.

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with police immediately.

Click to play video: 'IHIT announce details of suspicious death associated with group called ‘Golden Touch’' IHIT announce details of suspicious death associated with group called ‘Golden Touch’
IHIT announce details of suspicious death associated with group called ‘Golden Touch’ – Jun 24, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagcentral okanagan tagSuspicious Death tagKelowna RCMP tagBC Coroners Service tagMan dead tagPolice investigate death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers