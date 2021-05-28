Foul play suspected in death of 19-year-old woman found near of Yale, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators suspect foul play in the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found near Highway 1 near Yale, B.C., on Wednesday.

Police were called to the area when a motorist called to report a human body near the highway between Hope and Yale.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the woman as Melissa Elizabeth Steele.

Investigators said she was known to frequent downtown Vancouver, and led a transient lifestyle.

IHIT said forensic investigators have scoured the area where Steele was found, and that an autopsy was scheduled for next week.

Investigators have not released any details regarding the manner of Steele’s death or what led them to determine the death was suspicious.

Police are working to determine a timeline of Steele’s activities prior to her death.

They are also appealing for any video shot between Boston Bar and Hope on May 25 and May 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.