Crime

Foul play suspected in death of 19-year-old woman found near of Yale, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 9:37 pm
Police have identified the person found dead near Highway 1 on Wednesday as 19-year-old Melissa Elizabeth Steele. View image in full screen
Police have identified the person found dead near Highway 1 on Wednesday as 19-year-old Melissa Elizabeth Steele. IHIT

Homicide investigators suspect foul play in the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found near Highway 1 near Yale, B.C., on Wednesday.

Police were called to the area when a motorist called to report a human body near the highway between Hope and Yale.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the woman as Melissa Elizabeth Steele.

Read more: Police investigate suspicious death near Yale, B.C.

Investigators said she was known to frequent downtown Vancouver, and led a transient lifestyle.

B.C. man sentenced for murder of Belgian tourist – Nov 19, 2019

IHIT said forensic investigators have scoured the area where Steele was found, and that an autopsy was scheduled for next week.

Investigators have not released any details regarding the manner of Steele’s death or what led them to determine the death was suspicious.

Read more: Boston Bar killing: Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in death of Belgian tourist

Police are working to determine a timeline of Steele’s activities prior to her death.

They are also appealing for any video shot between Boston Bar and Hope on May 25 and May 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

