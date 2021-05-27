Police investigate suspicious death near Yale, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to an area north of Yale, B.C., for a suspicious death.

Boston Bar RCMP was called to reports of a body just off Highway 1 around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the remains of a deceased person, Mounties said in a media release.

Police said the area remained cordoned off on Thursday while homicide investigators, the Hope RCMP and the BC Coroners Service investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT.

