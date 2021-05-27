Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate suspicious death near Yale, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 5:24 pm
IHIT has 80 sworn police officers and 30 civilian staff, making it the largest homicide unit in Canada. View image in full screen
IHIT has 80 sworn police officers and 30 civilian staff, making it the largest homicide unit in Canada. Clayton Little / Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to an area north of Yale, B.C., for a suspicious death.

Boston Bar RCMP was called to reports of a body just off Highway 1 around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Boston Bar killing: Man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in death of Belgian tourist

Officers arrived to find the remains of a deceased person, Mounties said in a media release.

Trending Stories

Police said the area remained cordoned off on Thursday while homicide investigators, the Hope RCMP and the BC Coroners Service investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT.

Click to play video: 'Integrated Homicide Investigation Team appeal to parents' Integrated Homicide Investigation Team appeal to parents
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team appeal to parents – May 15, 2021
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagSuspicious Death tagIHIT tagIntegrated Homicide Investigation Team tagBoston Bar tagYale tagb.c. suspicious death tagyale homicide tagyale suspicious death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers