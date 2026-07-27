Police watchdog called in after shooting death, chase started in Abbotsford

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Abbotsford police confirm that the Independent Investigations Office has been called in after a shooting, a short chase and a deadly discovery that started in the city on Sunday night.

Police said that at approximately 11:30 p.m., patrol officers went to the Petro-Pass Truck Stop at 30586 Matsqui Place as part of an active property crime investigation involving a prolific offender.

The officers found two men, one being the prolific offender, engaged in what they described as criminal activity.

As officers moved in, the suspects attempted to flee in a Dodge Ram pickup truck, but during the interaction one of the Abbotsford police officers discharged their firearm.

The officers started a pursuit, police said, travelling westbound on Highway 1 from Mt. Lehman Road. However, due to the manner in which the suspect was driving, police said they terminated the chase shortly thereafter.

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The truck was seen heading into Langley.

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At approximately 3:12 a.m. on Monday, a resident in the 27200 block of 30 Avenue came home and discovered a suspicious truck parked in their driveway with a man inside.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Investigators have confirmed that both the deceased man and the truck were involved in the earlier incident at Matsqui Place in Abbotsford,” police said in a release.

“The second suspect remains outstanding.”

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As an officer discharged their firearm, Abbotsford police have notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, which investigates police-involved incidents.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident at Matsqui Place, observed the suspect vehicle during the police pursuit, or has information regarding the outstanding suspect to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.