Canada election: Vancouver South

The riding of Vancouver South is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver.

Liberal Harjit Sajjan was first elected MP in 2015, winning with 48.8 per cent of the vote, and went on to become the Minister of National Defence.

Sajjan sought reelection in 2019, again winning with 41.2 per cent of ballots, followed by Conservative Wai Young, New Democrat Sean McQuilla and Green contender Judith Zaichkowsky.

Immigrants make up 56 per cent of the riding’s population, with the largest group of recent immigrants coming from India, China and the Philippines.

5:40 Defence Minister details Armed Forces, air support ready to help with B.C. wildfires Defence Minister details Armed Forces, air support ready to help with B.C. wildfires – Jul 2, 2021

