Canada election: Vancouver Quadra

The riding of Vancouver Quadra is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver, particularly its west side, which includes the University of British Columbia.

Liberal Joyce Murray was first elected to the seat in a 2008 byelection and has held the seat ever since.

In the 2019 election, she won with 43.5 per cent of the vote. She currently serves as Minister of Digital Government.

The population as of 2016 was 105,608.

