Politics

Canada election: Vancouver Quadra

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver Quadra. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Vancouver Quadra. Elections Canada

The riding of Vancouver Quadra is one of six federal ridings that cover the City of Vancouver, particularly its west side, which includes the University of British Columbia.

Liberal Joyce Murray was first elected to the seat in a 2008 byelection and has held the seat ever since.

Trending Stories

In the 2019 election, she won with 43.5 per cent of the vote. She currently serves as Minister of Digital Government.

The population as of 2016 was 105,608.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

