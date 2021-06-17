Menu

Traffic

Driver dead after Hwy 3 crash west of Aylmer: Elgin County OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 17, 2021 10:49 am
FILE.
FILE. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Elgin County OPP say the driver of a vehicle was pronounced dead in hospital after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Highway 3, just west of Aylmer, Ont.

Police say the single-vehicle crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle heading eastbound left the roadway, travelled into the south ditch, and collided with a tree.

Read more: Elgin OPP issue call for information in April homicide of Oneida Nation of the Thames man

Emergency services responded to the scene and the only occupant, a 24-year-old Aylmer resident, was airlifted to hospital.

The driver “succumbed to their injuries” in hospital, police say, and has been identified as Drew Danielle Neufeld.

A portion of Highway 3 was closed until roughly 3:30 a.m. Thursday as part of the investigation.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

