Driver dead after Hwy 3 crash west of Aylmer: Elgin County OPP

Elgin County OPP say the driver of a vehicle was pronounced dead in hospital after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Highway 3, just west of Aylmer, Ont.

Police say the single-vehicle crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when a vehicle heading eastbound left the roadway, travelled into the south ditch, and collided with a tree.

Emergency services responded to the scene and the only occupant, a 24-year-old Aylmer resident, was airlifted to hospital.

The driver “succumbed to their injuries” in hospital, police say, and has been identified as Drew Danielle Neufeld.

A portion of Highway 3 was closed until roughly 3:30 a.m. Thursday as part of the investigation.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

