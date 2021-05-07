Elgin OPP issue call for information in April homicide of Oneida Nation of the Thames man

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Elgin County have put out another call for information in connection with an ongoing homicide probe launched early last month into the death of a 45-year-old Oneida Nation of the Thames man.

First responders were called to the scene at a home in the area of Duff Line around 4 a.m. on April 4.

Very few details have been released since then, but in an update on April 5, police said one occupant of the residence, identified as Bradley Shane Chrisjohn, 45, of Oneida Nation of the Thames, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second occupant of the residence sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said at the time. No other information was released.

Story continues below advertisement

In an obituary published April 7, Chrisjohn was remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, sibling and friend, and a proud businessman. Chrisjohn operated Ambrose Gas Bar and Little Arrows Gas Bar on Oneida, the obituary said.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is being handled by members of the Elgin OPP crime unit under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch.