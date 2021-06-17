Ontario to give update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday afternoon.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled for a briefing at 1 p.m.

In last week’s update, the province opened up eligibility to accelerate second doses for those in Delta variant hotspots and who got their first shot on or before May 9.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported a record for the most vaccines administered in 24 hours at 202,984 shots with the majority being second doses. Nearly 2.2 million people are fully vaccinated as of the last update. More than 11.7 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

More to come.