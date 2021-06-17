SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ontario to give update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 8:06 am
Click to play video: 'Urgency high among Ontario residents seeking second COVID-19 vaccine dose' Urgency high among Ontario residents seeking second COVID-19 vaccine dose
WATCH ABOVE: Urgency high among Ontario residents seeking second COVID-19 vaccine dose. Shallima Maharaj reports.

The Ontario government is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday afternoon.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled for a briefing at 1 p.m.

In last week’s update, the province opened up eligibility to accelerate second doses for those in Delta variant hotspots and who got their first shot on or before May 9.

Read more: Toronto Public Health defends COVID-19 vaccine allocations to portal, clinics amid surge in demand

On Wednesday, Ontario reported a record for the most vaccines administered in 24 hours at 202,984 shots with the majority being second doses. Nearly 2.2 million people are fully vaccinated as of the last update. More than 11.7 million total COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario so far.

— More to come.

