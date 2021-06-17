Menu

Crime

Niagara police offer $50K reward for information on double homicide in Fort Erie

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 17, 2021 9:23 am
According to police, 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto were both fatally shot in January at a gathering at a short-term rental in Fort Erie.
According to police, 20-year-old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor and 18-year-old Christine Crooks of Toronto were both fatally shot in January at a gathering at a short-term rental in Fort Erie. Niagara Regional Police Service

Niagara Regional Police believe someone knows who killed two young women in Fort Erie several months ago, and now they’re offering a financial incentive for anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators are offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can help police identify and arrest those responsible for fatally shooting Juliana Pannunzio, 20, of Windsor, and Christine Crooks, 18, of Toronto.

It’s believed they were both fatally shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Jan. 19 while attending a gathering at a short-term rental in Fort Erie.

While investigators say multiple people from outside the Niagara region also attended the gathering, no one remained at the scene when officers arrived that morning.

Staff Sgt. Steve Magistrale of the major crimes unit says they believe some of those people know who killed the young women and are hoping the money will encourage them to come forward.

“The Crooks and Pannunzio families are grieving the loss of their loved ones, and looking to police for answers — who did this, and why did it happen,” said Magistrale in a video released by Niagara police.

“We know there are people out there who can help us answer these questions. We know that there are people who were at the residence that night that can provide information to investigators to help us identify the person or persons responsible for these murders.”

Anyone with information can contact the Niagara Regional Police Service’s homicide tip line at 289-248-1058.

